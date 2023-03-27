Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE GE opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,045.67, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

