Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.