Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.