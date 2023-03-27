Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

