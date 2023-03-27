Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 425 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

