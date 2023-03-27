Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 961 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

