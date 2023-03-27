Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

