Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSP stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

