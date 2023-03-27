Provident Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 658,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,976,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

