PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 3,814 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

