PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $70.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

