PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

TGT stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.