PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

