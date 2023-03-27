PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

