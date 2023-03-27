PSI Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

