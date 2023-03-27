Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

