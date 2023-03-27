Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $87,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,369,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $456.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

