Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

GS stock opened at $312.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average is $345.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

