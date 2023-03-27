Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

