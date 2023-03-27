Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

