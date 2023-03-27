Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

