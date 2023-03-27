Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

