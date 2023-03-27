Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 5,167 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

