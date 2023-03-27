Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $376.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.