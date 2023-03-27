Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 251,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,034,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,239,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.