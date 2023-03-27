Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

