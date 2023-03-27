Sage Capital Advisors llc Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $74.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

