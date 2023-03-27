Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Decreased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.