SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,991,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,269,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

