Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 6,181 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

