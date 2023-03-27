Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,519.13 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,461.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,107.65.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

