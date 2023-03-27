Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.