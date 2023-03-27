Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $7.70 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

