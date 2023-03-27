Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of SYK opened at $279.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

