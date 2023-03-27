Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.32 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,516. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

