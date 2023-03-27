Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 16,573 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $180.52 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

