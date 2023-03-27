Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

