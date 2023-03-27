Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $188.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

