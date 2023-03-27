Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $327,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.31 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.