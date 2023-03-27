Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.