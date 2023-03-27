Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

