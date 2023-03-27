Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,105 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $214.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.