Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $47.58 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

