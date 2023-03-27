Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 383 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

PRU opened at $79.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

