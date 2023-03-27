Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 399 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

