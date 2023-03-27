Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 903 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000.

MDY opened at $444.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.25 and a 200 day moving average of $451.38. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

