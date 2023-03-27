Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $400,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

NASDAQ META opened at $205.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

