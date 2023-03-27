Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $311.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

