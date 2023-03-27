SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.