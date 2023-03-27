SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

